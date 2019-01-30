FA Malawi to support Infantino bid for Fifa re-election

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it is supporting Gianni Infantino for his re-election as presudent if World football governing body, Fifa.

Infantino faces a re-election vote in June this year, three years after he took control of world football’s governing body after long-time leader Sepp Blatter was ejected amid a bitter corruption scandal.

FAM presudent Macmillan Walter Nyamilandu said they are contented with the candidacy of Infantino because of the reforms and positive changes he has brought about in football.

“Infantino continues to make football better as a charismatic and visionary leader. He has transformed FIFA and supports a lot of our development projects in Africa,” said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu, who is also FIFA Council member , said Malawi as well as southern African union COSAFA will throw their weight behind Infantino.

“We believe we are poised for more growth and that is why it is important to support him and I am happy that the entire Cosafa has also seen it fit to throw our weight behind him,” said Nya,ilandu.

COSAFA’s endorsement follows a more significant show of support by the entire Confederation of African Football, whose 54 countries represent more than one quarter of the FIFA membership. CAF said late last year that Africa would support Infantino’s expected re-election in Paris in June.

It may not matter. Infantino is the only candidate so far for world soccer’s top job. The deadline for opponents to declare they will stand is next Tuesday.

Infantino, a 48-year-old Swiss-Italian, is seeking a full four-year term after replacing Sepp Blatter in 2016 following the FIFA corruption scandal.

