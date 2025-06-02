Fadeth Furnishers Wins National Consumer Choice Award for Home and House Decor Excellence

Fadeth Furnishers, a prominent name in the home furniture industry, has emerged as the winner of the prestigious National Consumer Choice Award in the Home and House Decorator – Quality Home Suppliers category.

This coveted national recognition highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality furniture that meets the needs and preferences of customers across Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Managing Director Richard Chirwa expressed heartfelt gratitude to their customers.

“We are humbled to receive this national award and attribute our success to the continued loyalty and trust of our customers,” said Chirwa.

“At Fadeth Furnishers, we remain dedicated to delivering the best furniture solutions, and we look forward to serving our customers with even greater excellence.”

The National Consumer Choice Awards celebrate businesses that consistently demonstrate outstanding quality and customer service in their respective sectors.

Fadeth Furnishers’ win stands as a strong endorsement of its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

With this achievement, Fadeth Furnishers further cements its reputation as a trusted leader in Malawi’s home furniture market.

The company remains focused on continuous improvement, aiming to evolve its products and services in line with the changing needs of its valued customers.