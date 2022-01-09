Fam dangles K1m bonus for each game to be won or drawn subject to qualifying to knockout stages

Flames have been greatly motivated that for every game won or drawn that will help the Flames qualify for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages, they will receive K1 million each.

But failing to reach the knockout stages, they shall get the normal bonus of K500,000 for a win and half for a draw, says Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as it puts in place special incentive plan for the Flames ahead of their opening match against Guinea on Monday.

Further to that, once they will qualify into the quarterfinals and go on to the semis and the final, a bonus of 50% of the qualification bonus funds from Confederation of African Football (CAF) shall go towards the players with FAM retaining the balanced for operational costs of the team.

On Friday, CAF Executive Committee increased the prize money from quarterfinals at US$1.175 million (an increase of US$175,000); semifinals at US$2.2 million (an increase of US$200,000); runners-up US$2.75 million (an increase of US$250,000) and the champions at US$5 million at an increase of US$500,000.

Thus FAM says if the Flames manage to reach the quarterfinals and continue to proceed to the semifinals and the final, the prize money shall be shared 50-50 between team and FAM.

In a media release, Fam says: “Despite not having adequate resources, FAM has prioritized the well-being of its players to enhance performance of the team so that it can excel at the tournament.

“It is our expectation that this will bear the desired outcome of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time.”

This is the Flames third AFCON appearance having qualified in 1984 in Côte d’Ivoire and Angola in 2010 in which they bowed out in the group stages — chalking only one win in Angola 2010, where they stirred some excitement in their opening game when they beat north African giants Tunisia 3-1.

But they lost their consequent matches — 0-2 against the hosts Angola and 1-3 against Mali. Having had 3 points, Malawi needed a draw to reach their first-ever quarter-final qualification but after just three minutes into the game, they were down 0-2.

While in 1984, they made a huge impression when the led 2-0 against Super Eagles of Nigeria but the game ended 2-2. They lost 0-1 against Ghana and 0-3 against Algeria.

The Flames’ opener against Guinea will kick off at 18:00hrs CAT and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Their second match is against Zimbabwe on Friday, January 14 and wrap up their group stages with a match against west African side Senegal on January 18.

The opening match of the tournament between the hosts Cameroun, who are five-time AFCON champions, taking on Burkina Faso in Group A clash on Sunday evening.

The following are group stage Round 1 broadcast details (January 9-12):

Sunday January 9

* 18:00: Cameroon v Burkina Faso – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 21:00: Ethiopia v Cape Verde – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Monday January 10

* 15:00: Senegal v Zimbabwe – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 18:00: Guinea v Malawi – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

* 18:00: Morocco v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 21:00: Comoros v Gabon – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Tuesday January 11

* 15:00: Algeria v Sierra Leone – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 18:00: Nigeria v Egypt – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 21:00: Sudan v Guinea-Bissau – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Wednesday January 12

* 15:00: Tunisia v Mali – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 18:00: Mauritania v Gambia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

* 21:00: Equatorial Guinea v Côte d’Ivore– LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

