FAMA partners with Amaryllis Hotel to promote local film industry’s movie watching culture

The booming Film Association of Malawi (Fama) has signed a partnership with Amarylliss Hotel in Blantyre to bring the cinema atmosphere and culture to town.

The one-year partnership will see local creative have a movie night once a month at the five-star hotel to showcase their films.

Fama president, Gift Sukez Sukali said the idea came after looking at the gap in the Malawian film industry.

“If we are trying to promote Malawian film makers, we should have platforms and we saw that we lacked platforms.

“We started to search for partners so that we can have venues where people can be able to watch films. You can concur with us that we don’t have where you can watch or buy films.

“We thought it wise that if we are going to promote the film industry in Malawi, we have to have platforms and we are going to pursue that across the country,” he said.

Sukali explained they will be renewing their partnership every year and asked movie lovers to like their Facebook page in order to find out which movie starts showing and when.

“We are coming up with a calendar for each and every month; those who visit Amaryllis will also be able to know which movies are coming up.”

He added that film makers will also have the opportunity to receive training as they will now have proper structures. “We can not just be having films but we are also going to empower them with training so that they have knowledge to do films.”

One of the Sales and Marketing managers at Amaryllis Hotel Khaira Surtee said they noted the gap in the local film makers, actresses, actors and they wanted to give them a platform.

Surtee pointed out this will also give a voice, spaces to come together to promote the industry.

“We want to support local storytelling. There is no culture of local content. We want to create that culture.

“The hotel has been open for like two years now and we have been getting traction, well patronized from international people, young people at the Splash rooftop every weekend so we thought it wise to let them film creative showcase their arts and talents and also rope in the youths to came and support,” Surtee said.

She pointed out they are interested in uplifting the creative sector and that’s why they have such partnerships.

“We have the capacity; we have the platform to do that so it is our aim this year is to promote arts and culture that is why we take these proposals.”

The manager added they are not only going to be movie nights but plan for more exciting activities to bring the movie culture to life.

