Fans Cry Foul Over ‘High’ Ticket Prices for Blantyre Derby Charity Shield

Football fans across the country are pushing back hard against what they describe as “exorbitant” ticket prices for the upcoming Charity Shield clash between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, set for April 18, 2026 at Bingu National Stadium.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced via its official Facebook page that advance tickets will cost K10,000 for open stands, K25,000 for VIP, and K300,000 for a 10-seater Corporate Box. The pricing—up from the usual K6,000 for open stands—has triggered a wave of frustration among supporters, many of whom say the increase risks locking out ordinary fans.

Reactions online have been swift and emotional. One supporter, Precious Chibwana, questioned the jump, writing: “Open stands mpaka 10k??” while tagging football commentators to weigh in. Another fan, Fredson Frednho Nyowani, warned that the pricing could backfire: “Chi Bingu chonse chija open stand ikakhale 10 pin?? Mufuna chisazadzaze?? At least 5 pin or 6 pin better… transport nayo ikudula.”

At the center of the storm is whether the game—often dubbed the Blantyre Derby despite being hosted in Lilongwe—should come at such a premium in the current economic climate.

Responding to the backlash, FAM Marketing Manager Mayamiko Kafwamba defended the pricing, saying it reflects the rising cost of organizing matches and the broader impact of inflation.

“While the K10,000 for open stands may appear high at first glance, we believe it reflects the true value of the event, considering the quality, magnitude, and experience expected from a high-profile fixture like the Charity Shield between two of the country’s biggest teams,” Kafwamba said.

On whether prices could be revised, Kafwamba said no final decision has been made but emphasized that FAM is closely monitoring feedback from fans and stakeholders.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, the debate is intensifying: is FAM pricing for sustainability—or pushing loyal supporters too far?

For many fans, the answer will determine not just attendance, but the atmosphere of one of Malawi’s biggest football spectacles.

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