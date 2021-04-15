Farmers body endorses govt fixed commodity prices

The Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has endorsed the government fixed commodity prices after earlier criticizing it.

Officials from FUM say the change of stance on the government-fixed farm gate prices follows a recent meeting with agriculture authorities.

A fortnight ago, agriculture authorities published minimum prices meant to guide ADMARC and private traders when buying produce from farmers.

In its initial reaction to the set price of K150 per kilogramme of maize, which is down from K200 that was being offered last year, FUM accused the government of disregarding cost of production.

FUM President Frighton Njolomole confirmed acceptance of the farm gate prices after engaging the authorities on the matter.

