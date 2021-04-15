Farmers body endorses govt fixed commodity prices

April 15, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has endorsed the government fixed commodity prices after earlier criticizing it.

Njolomole confirmed acceptance of the farm gate prices

Officials from FUM say the change of stance on the government-fixed farm gate prices follows a recent meeting with agriculture authorities.

A fortnight ago, agriculture authorities published minimum prices meant to guide ADMARC and private traders when buying produce from farmers.

In its initial reaction to the set price of K150 per kilogramme of maize, which is down from K200  that was being offered last year, FUM accused the government of disregarding cost of production.

FUM President Frighton Njolomole confirmed acceptance of the farm gate prices after engaging the authorities on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
16 440 vaccine doses have expired: Malawi still has 254 816 AstraZeneca jabs available for use up to July 2021 

A month and a week since President Lazarus Chakwera launched the COVID-19 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination program on 11th March, 240,744 doses...

Close