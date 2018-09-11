Farmers World rebrands to SaveMart, agro-business services remain top notch

Malawi agro-business company, Farmers World has rebranded its logo design in a bid to enhance its brand’s visibility on the market through a refreshed and modern identity in order appeal more to its customers.

In announcing the rebranding, Marketing Manager David Lecluse also announced that the company has opened another extension of the Farmers World, a supermarket named SAVEMART that started its operations in 2017.

“As part of the rebranding, the company will have a new Logo design,” Lecluse said. “The logo has the same company colours, red and green, but has been shortened to FW in a circle format.

“The company is, therefore, advising the general public that any invoice or receipt containing the old logo will not be recognised not belong to Farmers World.

“The company is geared to enhance its brand’s visibility on the market through a refreshed and modern identity and on top of that the company is aiming to take the brand to greater heights as we strive to serve farmers and the public better.

“The public is also informed that nothing has changed. We have all agro stocks we keep in our newly-branded shops. Further to that management is further pleased to inform our dear customers that the company has opened another extension of the Farmers World, a supermarket named SAVEMART.”

He said while Farmers World stores are more agri-business focused, SAVEMART goes beyond this by providing daily household grocery items at competitive prices.

“Currently, the company has successfully opened three Savemart Stores, of which two are located in Lilongwe (Area 4, Area 25) and the other at Luwinga in Mzuzu.

“Farmers World strives to continue gaining momentum in serving the public better and thus the rebranding,” the marketing manager said.

