FCB partners Aero Lounge on Namadingo show loyalty program

First Capital Bank (FCB) has partnered with Aero Lounge in Lilongwe in an exclusive deal where the Bank is set to launch belief rewards during the Patience Namadingo show this Sunday.

In the loyalty program, the Bank’s prestige and premier customers with gold and black cards will get 10% off their bills at the venue.

According to FCB Head of Marketing and Communication, Twikale Chirwa the loyalty program is set to offer exclusive benefits to its customers.

“Belief Rewards brings customers a curated set of partners across hospitality and dining, health and wellness, travel and more for their benefit.”

“We have a lot of fun activities on the day including more than 100 branded gifts to be given to the lucky customers using FCB cards. The first 200 customers will also get FCB phone card holders, plus the biggest spender using FCB card will get a 2025 limited edition of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club jersey,” said Chirwa.

Aero Lounge Marketing Manager, William Ngwira said the partnership will bring excitement to their customers as they enjoy the show.

“With this partnership, we are sure we will give people a good show as FCB is covering the costs of bringing Namadingo. The 10% reward also adds more excitement to the customers,” he said.

The event is set to start at 4pm, with Namadingo expected to jump on stage at 9pm.

