FCB plc gives K210 million for food relief

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has donated K210 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in support of the national food relief initiative aimed at addressing acute food insecurity in Malawi.

The contribution will support the Malawi Food Relief Drive launched by President Arthur Peter Mutharika, which aims to ensure no family goes hungry during the crisis.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony held at Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Monday, FCB plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agness Jazza, said the initiative aligns with the bank’s core values and its dedication to improving the welfare of Malawians facing hunger.

“It is encouraging to see the government and the private sector join hands in this food relief intervention aimed at addressing acute food insecurity. Our commitment to this noble cause reflects the values that define FCB plc and our belief in making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Jazza.

Jazza noted that the country is facing a severe hunger crisis affecting millions of people and commended the government for its leadership and swift response in reaching out to those most affected.

“Supporting charities is at the heart of what the Anadkat family and First Capital Bank do. We believe in Malawi and in supporting the underprivileged,” said Jazza

Jazza said the Bank will also work alongside DoDMA in the distribution of food items as part of its corporate citizenship responsibility and commitment to complementing government efforts in ensuring that all families under threat of hunger are reached.

Jazza expressed gratitude to the government for its leadership and continued commitment to food security.

“Your generosity and strong support for this intervention will continue to make a difference as we build a more caring and inclusive Malawi,” said Jazza.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Joseph Mwanamveka hailed FCB plc for what he described as a timely and generous contribution, noting that the support will go a long way in assisting families struggling to access food.

“Thanks to the Bank for the assistance they have given us today. I know they could have used the resources for other purposes, but they chose to support the government and help those who are suffering and do not have enough food,” said Mwanamveka.

The minister further urged other companies and financial institutions to emulate FCB plc’s example.

“I would also like to encourage other companies to emulate what FCB plc has done, to give us the money and help the people who are suffering. The gap we have is significant, but the support we are receiving so far is quite overwhelming,” said Mwanamveka.

