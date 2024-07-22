FCB pump in K20 million towards Breast Cancer Care Foundation awareness 

The First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated K20 million to the Breast Cancer Care Foundation which will help to carter in raising awareness on issues to do with cancer.

FCB through Head of Marketing and Communication, Twikale Chirwa made the donation during a Golf Tournament organized by Breast Cancer Care Foundation which was held at Game Haven in Thyolo which saw a total of 13 teams taking part in the competition whose main goal was to raise funds which will be channelled towards awareness campaigns, self-examination workshops, breast cancer screening and other free services.

“We felt obliged to contribute the money to the foundation because apart from being sponsoring the Golf Tournament, we always take part in as far as fighting against breast cancer is concerned and every year we contribute K15 million to the foundation towards the noble initiative,” said Chirwa.

Founding Director of Breast Cancer Foundation, Tabitha Warwick said the money raised during the golf tournament will play a vital role in making sure that all the cancer activities and other programs are well managed.

She added that breast cancer is currently the common disease worldwide among women and it accounts a 30 percent of all cancers in the world with one in 8 women getting diagnosed with the disease.

“Most women in Malawi especially those living in rural areas lack knowledge about cancer as such we always intensify our awareness campaigns.

“FCB has done a commendable job and we would like to thank them in a special way including other corporate organisations who supported the golf tournament,” explained Warwick.

During the tournament Nyasa Capitals were crowned winners after recording 41 points whereas FCB and Pick A Part finished as runners up and third placed having scoring 39 and 37 points respectively.

