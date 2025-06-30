FCB’s Anadkat spoils Silver Strikers players with K1 million each 

First Capital Bank (FCB) chairman, Hitesh Anadkat on Sunday spoiled Silver Strikers players by giving them K1 million each for emerging champions of the FCB 30 years Trophy at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Central Bankers thumped FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 in a highly-contested match that was organised to mark the climax of the celebration of FCB’s 30 years anniversary in the country.

The stadium, filled with enthusiastic fans from both sides, got into wild excitement and cheering after the director of ceremony announced that Anadkat would reward the champions K1 million for each player.

Energised but the zeal to fight for both pride and the cash reward, Silver Strikers started on a high scoring nine minutes into the game through Binwell Katinji.

Few minutes later, Bullets retaliated with few chances on target, but both Lameck Gamphani and Paul Master were unlucky to convert them into goals.

To show superiority in their own land, the Bankers added another goal from the spot at 30 minutes, after Bullets fouled Innocent Shema in the box.

Bullets came wave after wave with coach Peter Mponda making several substitutions to re-enforce his squad, but to no avail.

Interesting moment came in the 77th minute, after exhausting its substitutions, Bullets goalkeeper Clever Nkungula was sent out for a foul on Silver’s player, forcing Dominic Musonda, an outfield player to take up the gloves and man the goalposts.

Mapopa Msukwa Silver Strikers assistant coach commended his players for the gallant fight.

“We had a good time; we used some of our reserve players and those who don’t play regularly. They have performed wonders and this was a good platform for them as they proved their worth,” he said.

Mponda conceded defeat.

“I am not happy that we lost the match, but we can’t blame the players because they fought hard to win. I am impressed with performances from Paul Master who hasn’t played for some time, but today he was good,” he said.

During the match, FCB also splashed some prizes like Bullets jerseys and other items, apart from splashing ticket prices to 50% for FCB cardholders.

