FDH Bank donates K5 million towards upcoming IMM Annual Lake Conference

As part of its corporate social responsibility, FDH Bank Plc has donated a total of K5 million to the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) which will go towards the upcoming Annual Lake Conference scheduled for October 31 to November 2 2024 in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Innovate to Elevate: Leveraging Technology for Marketing Success’.

FDH Bank Marketing Manager, Tiyese Kaimila said they thought it important to assist IMM as they value the pivot role played by the organisation which is a regulator as well as an institution for the marketing field hence believe that the money pumped in will help in covering some of their activities and ensure they have a successful conference.

“IMM is part of our family as FDH Bank and we belong to them as regulators so through their conference we believe that we’ll also benefit alot from everything that will be tackled during the meeting because their discussions for this year conference is focusing on the landscape that has changed because of the technology we are currently using as marketers by knowing how exactly some things will impact in the future and also how best we can leverage in technology because these days without technology you basically stay behind so it is good to move with time,” said Kaimila.

Vice President of IMM, George Damson said he was very grateful for the assistance made by FDH Bank which he described as one of the good partners who is always there when it comes to supporting the institution.

Damson said the conference will among other things have a number of activities which include, Marketing Excellence Awards, Quiz Day, Annual SR activity just to mention a few.

“This is the timely support which will go along way in making the conference a reality and remarkable,” said Damson.

The conference is expected to have experienced speakers from Uganda, USA Zimbabwe, Malawi South Africa and many more.

