FDH Bank launches ‘Go Konko’ promotion whose two grand prize winners to be sent to Cameroun AFCON

Flames official sponsor FDH Bank has launched ‘Go Konko’ promotion from Wednesday, October 13 to December 28 whose two grand prize winners shall be sent on fully-paid trip to Cameroun to watch the Flames participate at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Briefing the media at its head office in Blantyre, Head of Personal & Business Banking, Kawawa Msapato said all it takes is for existing clients or new FDH Bank savings accounts to maintain a balance of K50,000 in their accounts for one month.

The new clients are encouraged visit their nearest FDH Bank Plc branch or Banki Pakhomo agent and keeping it for one month.

As one way of observing CoVID-19 preventive measures, clients are also encouraged to be transacting on FDH Mobile Banking facilities for at least five times a month on bill payments, sending money to loved ones or buying airtime top up.

Monthly prizes before the grand draw include five winners each winning a DStv decoder plus two months premium package subscription as well as 10 each for GOtv decoder plus two months subscription.

There will also be K50,000 cash prize each for 30 winners in two monthly draws.

“I remember distinctly that beautiful day on March 30, 2021 when the Flames qualified for the AFCON 2022 after beating Uganda, courtesy of Richard Mbulu’s 16th minute goal,” Msapato said.

“As proud sponsors of the Flames, we were and still are very proud of that achievement and the team’s progress in which we dedicated every Friday that each staff member dress in a Flames jersey from time to time or whenever there is a game.

“We are excited about the Flames going to the AFCON in Cameroun and we are even more excited of this promotion and the customers we are going to send to support our beloved Flames.

“Thus ife monga sponsor tikuti Go Konko (as official sponsors we say let’s join the Flames) and the promotion is also an encouragement to the fans to spare some kind thoughts to our players, not just to participate, but to competitively leave their mark there,” Msapato said.

The ‘FDH Flames Friday’ is a campaign of total support for the Flames that was rolled out in April in being proud of its association with the Flames and to celebrate Malawi’s feat having last qualified for the continental showpiece in 2010 in Angola.

Their first qualification was first made in 1984 that was hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

FDH Bank has been the official sponsor of the Flames for the past six years now with a yearly package of K60 million and it also opened a K100,000 investment account to 30 squad players as token of appreciation for the win over Uganda that sealed the AFCON qualification.

The FDH-FAM partnership started at K30 million from 2016 but was increased to K60 million in 2019, in cognizance that football development needs massive investment for national teams to produce results.

Also in 2019, FDH Bank raised the bar in cup sponsorship by unveiling a K90m Cup in a five-year package of which the winners shall receive K25 million while the runners-up will go away with K8 million.

