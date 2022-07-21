FDH Bank LL Mayor’s Trophy finals Saturday

The FDH Bank sponsored Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy finals for primary schools will be staged this weekend at the Bingu National Stadium where eight primary schools in both netball and football will be battling for honours of the trophy.

In netball, Kamuzu Barracks primary school will play Nankhaka primary school competing for the third place while Ngwenya primary school will battle it out with Kamdogola primary school in the finals. In the football category Kalambo primary school will play Kabwabwa primary school in the third-place play-off while Kamuzu Barracks primary school will face Chiwoko primary school in the finals.

Speaking in Blantyre ahead of the finals, FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Levie Nkunika said the Bank, which sponsors Mayor’s trophy in three cities of Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba at the tune of K165 million for three years, is happy with the progress of the competition in the three cities.

“Educating and supporting our youth is the most optimal way to invest in a successful future. Development of grassroots sports and the building of healthy and vibrant youth and talent development for the future national teams – football and netball stars. These are the people who will play for the successful Flames and Queens of tomorrow.”

“As a home-grown bank, we take a long-term view for the development of sports in particular and building our economy and our country in general,” said Nkunika.

He said the Bank, which sponsors the trophies in partnership with the city councils, has pumped in K15 million for the Lilongwe City Mayor’s Trophy.

“The partnership with the councils has been there for the past 2 years and continues. We thank Mayor’s Trophy organising committees for their effective planning by making sure that these games are executed successfully,” said Nkunika.

The Mayor’s Trophy finals for Mzuzu city will take place on 30 July 2022 at Mzuzu stadium while the Zomba Mayor’s Trophy finals will take place on 5th August 2022.

The winners from all the cities will play in the inter-city tournament to find the overall winner and Nkunika said the Inter-city Mayors trophy finals playing dates will be announced later.

FDH Bank Plc is also the official sponsor of the national football and netball teams aka the ‘Flames’ and the ‘Queens’ respectively and also sponsors the most lucrative football cup in Malawi, the FDH Bank Cup.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!