FDH Bank, MUST partner on Graduate Start-Up programme 

FDH Bank Plc has launched the FDH Graduate Start-Up Programme in partnership with the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) to support young entrepreneurs in transforming innovative ideas into viable businesses.

The programme was launched at the TFM Centre of Excellence in Blantyre and builds on the Bank’s growing collaboration with academic institutions, following a similar initiative with the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

As part of the launch, 10 teams comprising final-year students and recent graduates pitched their business concepts to a panel of six executives from FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

Speaking during the launch, FDH Bank Plc Deputy Managing Director, George Chitera, said the initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting scalable business ideas among young people.

“Innovation is a fundamental component of national development. We encourage students to remain disciplined and believe in the viability of their ideas, while focusing on solutions that can contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth,” said Chitera.

He added that the Bank will provide selected participants with structured support, including financing, mentorship, and capacity building to help turn their concepts into operational businesses.

MUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor Wilson Mandala said the partnership highlights the importance of private-sector involvement in developing entrepreneurial skills among graduates.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. It encourages our students to move beyond traditional career paths and become solution-driven individuals capable of addressing real-world challenges,” said Mandala.

The programme is implemented under the FDH Cares portfolio and aligns with national and global development frameworks, including the Malawi 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Following the pitching session, FDH Bank Plc will assess the submitted business cases and select promising ventures for further support based on their scalability and potential impact.

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