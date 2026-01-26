FDH Bank plc declares K50 billion second interim dividend for 2025

FDH Bank Plc has declared a second interim dividend of K50.032 billion, equivalent to K7.25 per share, following a board resolution passed at a meeting held on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

In a notice issued by the bank on 23rd January, FDH Bank Plc Company Secretary Juliano Kanyongolo said the dividend is in respect of the bank’s 2025 profits and represents a 232.6 percent increase from the K15.044 billion, or K2.18 per share, paid as a second interim dividend in 2024.

“The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 12 February 2026, to shareholders appearing in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 6 February 2026,” said Kanyongolo.

He added that FDH Bank shares will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 4 February 2026, while the share register will be closed from 6 to 9 February 2026, during which period no transfers will be registered.

Commenting on the announcement on Facebook, financial analyst Benedicto Bena Nkhoma praised the bank’s performance and leadership.

“Well done, FDH Bank! Second interim dividend declared: K7.25 per share. This is what I call serious stewardship. Shareholders must be rewarded and performance must be recognised,” said Nkhoma.

Nkhoma further said that Malawi must celebrate institutions that are building value, not just noise.

FDH Bank Plc is one of the five commercial banks listed on the 16-counter Malawi Stock Exchange, alongside National Bank of Malawi, NBS Bank, Standard Bank Plc, and FMB Capital Holdings, which owns First Capital Bank.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :