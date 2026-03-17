FDH Bank plc, Ekhaya renew pact with Sunday Soirée

FDH Bank plc and Ekhaya Group have renewed their partnership with lifestyle and networking platform Sunday Soirée, a move aimed at strengthening engagement with clients while supporting the growth of young entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The renewed collaboration will see the partners host six main events throughout the year, alongside several pop-up experiences organized by the Sunday Soirée team.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Friday, FDH Bank plc, Marketing Manager Tiyese Kaimila said the extension of the partnership follows the success recorded during last year’s events.

“We saw the value of the collaboration last year and felt it was important to continue building on that momentum.”

“Sunday Soirée is one of the elements where we entertain our clients, but at the same time we elevate many of our SMEs and entrepreneurs, especially young entrepreneurs who are among our main customers,” said Kaimila.

He added that partnering with both Ekhaya Group and Sunday Soirée will once again create a strong platform for meaningful experiences this year.

Commenting on the partnership, Senior Operations Manager for Ekhaya Group of Companies, Mphatso Mpinganjira said last year’s collaboration highlighted the importance of creating platforms that empower emerging businesses.

“Our experience last year showed how valuable such initiatives are in supporting young entrepreneurs and giving them opportunities to showcase their products and services,” said Mpinganjira.

Sunday Soirée Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ntilosanje welcomed the renewed partnership, saying it will enable the team to deliver high-value events.

“On behalf of my colleagues and co-founders of Sunday Soirée, last year was amazing working with both Ekhaya and FDH. The partnership went very well on both ends. And seeing that our partners have decided to renew the partnership gives us the commitment to deliver as we did last year. As they grow, we grow too,” said Ntilosanje.

The 2026 calendar will feature six major events, with the first event, Les Trois, scheduled to take place on March 29 in Lilongwe.

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