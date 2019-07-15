FDH Bank withdraws court injunction on HRDC after ‘cordial discussion’

FDH Bank has withdrawn a court injunction taken against the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) restraining the group from releasing a report citing the bank’s involvement in politics.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the Bank said the injunction has been withdrawn after a ‘frank and cordial discussion with HRDC leadership’ on the matter.

“The bank wishes to clarify that the injunction was not meant to stop HRDC from organizing demonstrations on governance issues in the country.”

“We therefore wish to advise the public that FDH Bank remains committed to serving Malawians professionally adhering to rules set by the regulator of financial institutions in the country, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM),” reads the statement in part.

Reacting to the withdrawal, HRDC Vice Chairman Gift Trapence hailed FDH Bank for withdrawing the injunction.

“What they have done is very commendable because we were surprised with the injunction in the first place. We would like to urge people to be on the lookout of false information which may end up tarnishing the image of innocent people and organizations,” said Trapence.

FDH Bank obtained the injunction last week which stopped HRDC from making public, a report dated 5th July 2019 which among other things alleged that the bank financed the rigging of the May 2019 elections.

