FDH Holdings Plc sponsors K1m towards Institute of Marketing in Malawi’s annual conference

Institute of Marketing in Malawi is all set for its annual conference on October 28 at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima and FDH Bank has sponsored K1 million to help towards its success.

At the presentation ceremony at FDH Holdings Plc head office in Blantyre, Senior Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere they have been partners with the Institute for a long time as its benefits are many.

“As a business, FDH Holdings also have marketers who are members of Institute of Marketing, who will attend the conference and what they will learn there will definitely benefit us,” he said.

“This year’s theme is how best the industry can strategise going forward after the effects CoVID-19 that has affected all of us — not just us the corporate companies — but the Malawi economy as a whole.

“So we decided to assist in order to benefit from what our marketers are going to share amongst themselves for the growth of business going forward in the midst of CoVID-19.”

Chimchere also said they are proud to be associated with the Institute which has rebranded from Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) to Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) — which shows its growth and positive focus of the future.

In his remarks, Enoch Nkomba, IMM’s Board member responsible of finance, said the the local and international speakers at the conference will focus their attention on the theme ‘Get Set to Pivot for Business Success’.

“We are going to brainstorm on how to align ourselves and how to develop new tactics for business success in line with the MW2063,” he said.

“We need to strategize with the new norm which CoVID-19 brought in our economy so that we are well prepared for any eventuality going forward.

“We will have experienced professionals, both local and international, who have different experiences they have undergone due to CoVID-19 which need to be shared for the good of the Malawi and the African economy.

“So, we are very honoured and very grateful of this sponsorship from FDH, which will go a long way for us to have a successful annual conference,” he said.

FDH Holdings also assisted two major financial conferences this year, K2 million for Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIAM) for November 4-7 event at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi and K3 million to Institute of Chartered Accounts of Malawi (ICAM) for their meeting that place in September at the same venue.

