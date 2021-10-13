FDH reviewing its shareholding structure

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has disclosed that it is engaged in discussions to review the shareholding structure of one of Malawi’s leading financial service providers in Malawi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, FDG Bank PLC has indicated that the discussions may result in changes in the shareholding structure of FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

“Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisors before dealing in their shares until such time as the result of the discussions is known. FDH Bank PLC is further informing the general public that all efforts will be made to communicate further developments as and when required,” reads the statement, which has been signed by the company secretary Juliano Kanyongolo.

FDH Holdings Limited was established in 2000 by Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira. And following the listing, FDH Financial Holdings Limited holds 74.05 percent stake in FDH Bank Plc while the General Public has 20.00 percent stake.

On the other hand, the Government of Malawi holds 4.75 percent stake and the remaining 1.20 percent is held by MSB ESOP Limited.

In September 2020, Mpinganjira announced his retirement from his position as group Chief Executive Officer of the company.

