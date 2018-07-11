FIFA says if player not paid for 2 months can opt to become free agent

A new provision of FIFA Regulations for the Status & Transfer of Players became effective 1st June 2018 which implies that when a player is not paid for two months, he may opt to become a free agent.

Also under the new provision is that clubs that have the whole squad salaries outstanding for two or more months may be relegated.

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor to fully comply with its financial obligation(s).

“Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered,” says the FIFA Regulations for the Status & Transfer of Players.

Football Association of Malawi’s Facility, TMS & Club Licensing Manager, Casper Jangale, confirmed the new development, saying they received an official communication from FIFA.

Jangale said the reviewed provision is applicable to Malawian clubs because the game is governed by these Regulations.

He said FAM, after amending its Regulations on the Status & Transfer of Players, shall enforce the world soccer governing body’s amendment.

This new development tongues wagging on an African Football Writers Whatsapp forum in which one journalist said: “There is a club in Kenya that calls itself ‘a big club’. Am seeing them getting relegated” — hinting that such a club owes its players multiple months of unpaid salaries to the whole team.

Most of the journalists supported this new provision, saying African players need to be protected from being exploited.

“Very, very good one.” One said. “Egyptian, Gulf and some Asian clubs this one is for you.”

Another said: “What about Tanzania clubs? Yanga will lose all players once this is implemented. And Simba SC too.”

“Majority of African clubs are culpable of this rule,” said another.

