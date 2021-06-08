Financially crippled Tigers hitch-hike matchday fixture

Financially strapped Kau-kau Tigers FC on Sunday arrived at the Kamuzu Stadium in a small lorry with other players using small cars to play against Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League.

Tigers have no mode of transport following the breakdown of their coaster way back.

The team which has no sponsors is also struggling on the pitch as they lost 2-1 to stuck on the tail of the log table.

The Kau-Kau boys conceded an early goal 3 minutes into the game on a spot kick which was converted by Hassani Kajoke.

Chimwemwe Idana scored the second goal for the People Team to inflict more pain to the already wounded Tiger.

Precious Chipungu scored the lone goal for the Kau-Kau boys.

Bullets victory means that they are now neck to neck with Silver Strikers. Both sides have 38 points only that the bankers have a better goal aggregate.

Silver Strikers have also played less games than Bullets. The bankers have played 18 with the Peoples Team playing 19.

