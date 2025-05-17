Finca Malawi partners Vitalite Limited on clean energy loan products deal.

One of the country’s leading financial institutions, Finca Malawi has entered into a long term partnership deal with Vitalite Limited for clean energy loan products.

FINCA Marketing Manager- Takondwa Chirwa.aking in Blantyre on Friday during the launching ceremony of the partnership, the marketing manager for Finca Malawi Takondwa Chirwa said the deal is intended to preserve the environment and fighting climate change through transforming lives with responsible financial solutions.

Chirwa among others, said the partnership will make clean energy more accessible to it’s customers more than ever before.

” This partnership means that our customers in rural villages will no longer to choose between buying food and buying charcoal because lighting is now solar powered, ” she said

Chirwa added: ” a school child can now study safely at night and a farmer or entrepreneur can power their business and grow

their incomes.”

Chirwa said the clean energy deal is for both gas and solar powered equipments and is worth two million dollars.

On the other hand, the customer service manager for Vitalite Limited, Yamikani Mawanda said the company thought of entering into the deal in a bid to support Finca Malawi in transforming the lives of it’s customers through the use of the clean energy products such as the solar- powered systems.

” We want to support this transforming lives initiative with the trusted range of high-quality solar powered products ranging from home lighting systems to productive use appliances like solar fridges and irrigation kits among others,” he said

Finca Malawi unveiled clean energy loan products in October last year to among others to facilitate the transition from traditional biomass fuels, such as firewood and charcoal to clean and efficient energy sources for cooking and lighting.

