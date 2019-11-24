Fire guts kitchen at Malawi 5-star President’s Walmont Hotel

Guests at President Walmont Hotel in Lilongwe were hurriedly evacuated to safety as a precautionary measure following fire which broke out in one of the kitchens.

Acting manager for Umodzi Park Hotel and Resort, managers of the hotel, Harvey Chingondo said the fire broke out around 4:30am.

“Our workers managed to put out the fire. There is no damage except for the deep flier which caught the fire,” said Chingondo.

He however said the kitchen is temporarily closed to let experts examine if more equipment were damaged.

Chingondo said the fire was also put off by automatic water sprinklers fitted at the hotel.

