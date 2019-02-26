Fire guts part of Sunbird KuChawe Inn

Fire has shattered part of KuChawe Inn, a subsidiary of Sunbird Hotels, in the former capital Zomba and has affected mostly the kitchen.

KuChawe Inn manager, Sylvester Mtambo, confirmed that the fire began around 1 am and could not say what caused it.

“So far I can say everything in the kitchen has been destroyed,” said Mtambo.

Nyasa Times learnt that fire fighters from the commercial capital in Blantyre were ones that assisted in putting out the fire after the Zomba fire brigade failed to do so.

Zomba City Fire Officer, Rogers Chiendausiku, admitted his team failing saying most of their equipment could not function.

“Our fire vehicles developed faults, and so we had to invite our colleagues from Blantyre,” said Chiendausiku.

