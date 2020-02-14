First Lady, Atupele pay tribute as mother to Chimulirenji laid to rest

Late Mrs Alefa Julius Chimulirenji, mother to Everton Chimulirenji who is Minister responsible for the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DODMA) was on Friday laid to rest at Likumbo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Njolomole in Ntcheu district.

Hundreds of hundred people attended the burial ceremony including the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, president of United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi and various other dignitaries.

In his eulogy, Bright Msaka who represented the State president Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, said the government and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) learnt with great shock on the loss of of Mayi Alefa Chimulirenji.

“I know this is very hard for the Chimulirenji family but the State President has sent me to tell you that he is mourning with you for the loss of Mrs Alefa Chimulirenji,” said Msaka.

He said when the State President heard that Alefa Chimulirenji was unwell, he supported the family to send her for further treatment to India but unfortunately she passed on.

He then called upon the bereaved family to remain united.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Reverend Mwai Kamuyambeni said late Alefa Chimulirenji died of high blood pressure and diabetes.

In his eulogy, Paramount Chief Gomani V asked the almighty God to comfort the bereaved family.

“Although death is not new it is not inevitable, I therefore ask the almighty God to comfort the bereaved family,” said Paramount Chief Gomani V.

Late Alefa Julius Chimulirenji 75, was born on 01 January 1945 and she passed away on 09 February 2020, she is survived by 33 grandchildren.

Pics Credit: Maston Kaiya

#RIP

