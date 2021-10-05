First Lady Chakwera launches Diaspora’s Sisterhood for Change with a call for collaborative networking to influence development in Malawi

First Lady Monica Chakwera has called upon Malawians living in diaspora to actively participate in the development of their country back home.

Chakwera made the call on Saturday afternoon when she virtually launched a new group called Malawian Women in Diaspora Network (MWDN) also known as Sisterhood for Change.

The First Lady emphasized that it is the responsibility of every citizen to develop the country, stating that this task cannot be done by one person.

She also called for more networking of various stakeholders both home and in the diaspora if solutions to most of the challenging problems Malawi face are to be found.

“Malawi is blessed with many resources. Let us utilise our uniqueness to succeed in our common goal. We need Unity of purpose and with that, we will see that our productivity levels will increase,” said Madam Chakwera.

Madam Chakwera, whose charity organisation Shape the Future Foundation focuses more on improving the life of a girl child , commended the diaspora women for coming up with such an initiative which will be paramount in finding ways to improve the life of Malawians Including that of ‘the girl child’.

Chakwera said is happy that already, women in the diaspora are influencing things in Malawi through businesses, knowledge transfer, skills sharing and remittances.

She added that the untapped human and social capital available in the diaspora is something that need to be effectively utilised.

The First Lady felt the link between those in diaspora and back home has not been fully used and its potentiality has minimally been explored.

She therefore urged the women that geographical locations should not be a hindrance for networking more especially in modern times where technology can bring people together from various parts of the world for meetings and networking.

“I commend you women in the diaspora for the spirit of networking , deciding to work together. I am a beneficially of mentorship through people that have mentored me to be where I am and I believe with this group ,not only will you mentor each other but you will also mentor and inspire many girls and women in Malawi. I now declare Malawian Women in Diaspora Network group and its official website open,” said Chakwera.

The Saturday event was packed with many inspirational stories from various women who have overcome obstacles in their way, and are making a difference in various fields and communities.

Edith Chikago Parker shared the mission and vision of the new group that includes coordinating information for Malawi development, knowledge exchange and investments and philanthropic activities.

The group also aims to connect Malawians women and girls in order to build networks and partnerships for empowerment and development of Malawi.

The line-up of inspirational speakers includes Ruth Mbera who shared her entrepreneurial story as Chef Mavis Kadzanja and the growth of her personal development company, Dr. Grace Kamchulesi of National Planning Commission, Tina Sayenda and also Joyce Obaseki, whose organisation Grant a Smile UK offers cleaning support services to families or individuals fighting a difficult life battles.

Also given a platform to inspire the women was American-based Dr Dalitso Sulamoyo who currently is the Chief Executive Officer of United States National Community Action Partnerships (NCAP), an organisation that represents over 1000 various community organisations in the Urbana, Illinois area.

Dr Sulamoyo encouraged the women to not look back but work towards developing strategies that look at their strengths, available opportunities, their aspirations and the meaningful outcomes that will come out of it.

Similar remarks were echoed by well-known social activist Bhatupe Mhango Chipanta and Dr Fulata Moyo, whose inspirational stories injected the much-needed energy and enthusiasm to the new members of the group.

State House Special Advisor to the First Lady, Pastor Macduff Phiri, also took time to give a brief background of the Shaping the Future Foundation.

UK-based Singer Matamando provided some light entertainment.

One of the event organisers, Dr Naomi Msusa, speaking to Nyasa Times, said the diaspora women group felt honoured that the First Lady made herself available for the launch of the group.

Msusa said women in diaspora can register themselves to the network through the website www.malawianwomendiaspora.com.

