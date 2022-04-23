First Lady Chakwera says domestic violence remains a serious systematic issue

First Lady Monica Chakwera has acknowledged that domestic violence remains a serious systematic issue that negatively affects all aspects of the society.

Chakwera made the remarks in Mozambique on Friday during the official opening of the symposium on the role of religious denominations in combating domestic violence against women and premature unions.

She said domestic violence affects the emotional and the physical health of women and girls, ultimately damaging societies and communities.

“This has been true especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, where different types of violence against women and girls have intensified,” said the First Lady.

However, Chakwera emphasized the need for the involvement of religious denominations in bringing in the necessary guidance and sensitization to communities in order to end the vice.

She observed that religious denominations, especially male religious leaders, can have a significant impact on other men.

“In Africa religious leaders are influential opinion makers who can positively change the landscape if they amply spoke against domestic violence and premature unions. We should strive to compel all faith groups to work together, because this issue affects all communities regardless of differences in faith,” said Chakwera.

