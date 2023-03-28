First Lady drums up Queens fundraiser

In a bid to raise money for the Malawi National Netball Team, First Lady for Malawi Monica Chakwera has organised a dinner at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on April 6.

This is in the Malawi Queens’ preparations for Netball World Cup, the first one on Africa soil in Durban, South Africa in July.

The First Lady will host the fundraiser in her capacity as Matron of the team.

A statement released Netball Association of Malawi, said tickets will be in first class in which individuals will pay K5 million to sit next to the First Lady, VVIP gold will have a table of five at K10 million. Platinum, corporate and individual tables of five each will go at K5 million, K3 million and K1.5 million, respectively. Singles will pay K150 000.

Reads the statement in part: “As the Queens’ matron, the First Lady would like to urge organisations and individuals to come to the dinner in their large numbers and help the team raise money for their engagements.

“The national netball team always puts Malawi on the map and they deserve adequate financial support to represent the country well at the global showpiece. We need to hold our hands and help them.”

The Queens need over K350 million to fulfil their engagements including competing at the World Cup, which will be held on African soil for the first time, between July 24 and August 6.

They also need at least K190 million to participate in the eight-team PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Queensland, Australia between April 24 and 29.

On his part, Netball Association of Malawi vice-president Chimwemwe Bakali commended the First Lady for leading the pace.

“The Queens need financial support and the First Lady’s initiative is a big boost. We are hopeful that many people will come out and help,” he said.

Malawi are in Group B alongside third-ranked England, 10th-placed Scotland and 14th-ranked Barbados while group A has Australia, Zimbabwe, Fiji and Tonga.

Hosts South Africa were drawn against Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C. Reigning champions New Zealand are in Group D alongside Uganda, Singapore and Trinidad & Tobago.

