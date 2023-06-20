First Lady pledges unwavering commitment to advancing women, girls in Africa

First Lady Monica Chakwera has pledged her unwavering commitment to advancing women and girls’ health, education and economic empowerment in African region.

Madam Chakwera made the pledge during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Organisation of African First Ladies in Organization of African First Ladies in Development (OAFLAD) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Established in 2022, OAFLAD serves the purpose of mobilizing and advocating for resources and policies that promote the well-being and empowerment of women and children across Africa. It provides a platform for first ladies to exchange experiences, share best practices, and devise strategies to address shared challenges.

She said her commitment to women and girls is not only in Malawi but also throughout the African continent.

“As a prominent advocate for gender equality and social justice, she actively shapes OAFLAD’s agenda and priorities as a member of the steering committee,” said the statement.

The statement said her participation in the celebration stands as a testament to her exemplary leadership and dedication to the advancement of women and girls’ rights and well-being in Malawi and beyond.

The 20th anniversary celebration was graced by the presence of first ladies from various countries, including Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Namibia, and the host country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, the organization’s primary focus lies in making economic contributions, improving health, empowering women, advancing education, and combating gender-based violence.

