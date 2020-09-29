First Lady says Malawi need robust education system: Hands over new full boarding school in Rumphi

First Lady Monica Chakwera on Monday September 28 2020 presided over the handover ceremony of the newly built full boarding Luviri Secondary School in Rumphi constructed by a local non-governmental organisation Eva Demaya Centre, saying the country needs to increase progression from primary to secondary school.

The school has been built in Luhono area of Themba Chikulamayembe by Eva Demaya Centre whose director is the former Member of Parliament for Rumphi West, Jacqueline Kouwenhoven.

Her Eva Demaya Centre received funding from the international community in Netherlands amounting to K215 million. The school was built on eight Hectares of land which was freely given by the Kanyerere Gondwe family.

Madam Chakwera, who did not hide her happiness and gratitude for the newly built full boarding secondary school, said and educated society is empowered and that the Eva Demaya Centre initiative complements efforts by government to increase access to education in line with Sustainable Development Goal number 4.

“The low levels of progression from primary to secondary education is an issue of great concern to the Tonse Government and all Malawians , a story we want to change. If our country is to develop, we need to have robust education systems which support learners at all levels of education, “ said the First Lady.

The First Lady has since donated 1,600 face masks as schools are opening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje called for concerted efforts in ensuring that capacity for schools is increased.

Nyalonje promised that her ministry will provide 200 beds and mattresses respectively to the school and added that her ministry will make sure the facility has all needed minimum package of infrastructure like library and laboratory.

On her part, the director for Eva Demaya Centre Jacqueline Kouwenhoven concurred on a point that education is a key to success of the current generation more especially the girl child.

The facility has two classroom blocks, seven staff houses, one office block, 20 toilets, two hostels, two bathrooms and a cooking shelter.

