First Lady’s Foundation gets 40 scholarships for girls education

First Lady Monica Chakwera’s charity organization, Shaping Our Future Foundation, has got a timely boost after Maranatha Private Academy provided 40 full scholarship for girls.

The Foundation which was launched by Chakwera in October 2020 is aimed at supporting government efforts in ensuring women and girls especially in rural areas are accessing and completing education through provision of material and education needs.

Director of Maranatha Private Schools Ernest Kawonga made the announcement when he and the school management team paid a courtesy call on the First Lady.

Kawonga also offered other places for bright students that are in other schools at a subsidized rate.

According to Kawonga, the decision to offer the scholarships was inspired by the First Lady’s story of her early childhood and education back in the village and the tremendous works her foundation aspires to achieve.

Speaking during the meeting, Chakwera commended Maranatha Private Academy for the scholarships and appealed to other institutions and organizations to emulate the same in uplifting the life of a girl child.

According to the First Lady, such initiative will help bridge the gender divide that has existed for so long in access to quality education.

The scholarship which starts September 2022 is to a tune of over K200 million.

