First son Nic Chakwera delves into abortion debate: ‘People with no right to life’
Are there people who are alive today but had no right to live? The answer is shocking if you listen to some people.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famous civil rights leader, was conceived when his mother at 16 years was raped (statutory rape). According to modern pro-abortion reasoning, his mother had a right to get rid of him. In other words, he had no right to live. But the thing is, if at any point in your life you had no right to live then at every point of your life you remain without that right. Why? Because it’s an inalienable/inseparable right that cannot be added or subtracted from a human being.
Once you become a human being, you have the right to life. You cannot be a human being without the right to live today and next day you transform into a human with a right to live. You either have it or you don’t the very first instant you become a human being or a member of the Homo sapiens.
Ethel Waters, an award-winning singer who has sang in front of millions, had no right to live because she was conceived when her mom was raped at 13 years of age.
South African Pastor Solly Maghlangu of the ‘Obrigado’ fame had no right to live being conceived in rape. Pregnancies from rape are less than 2 percent of the cases, yet the children born out of those tragedies have made the world a better place and there are many. It’s not their mother’s wishes that gave them the right to life but their humanity. A mother’s wish whether to abort or to keep a child has no power to confer or withhold the right to life. A woman’s wish only has the power to violate or protect that right the baby already has intrinsically.
Nick Cannon, a renowned comedian, rapper, television host and singer Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, was almost aborted by his mother who was 17 years old and still in high school when she got pregnant with him. She went to the baby-killing clinic and changed her mind.
The modern day ‘prince of pop music’ Justin Beiber was recommended for abortion because his mom was only 17 year old. But she refused to even make it an option. The rest is phenomenal history.
Ann Durhum pregnant at 17 while just starting college had every reason to abort that child according to the pro-abortionist logic. Well, there would have been no Barack Obama. Or, shall we say, Obama has no right to live? When did he get that right if he has it?
There is another famous black gospel singer Fred Hammond who is a survivor of a failed abortion. His mom went to have an abortion and they gave her pills and a plastic bag to carry the contents back to the clinic the following day. Nothing happened that night and she was mad with the doctors who told her to just go for an operation to get rid of the baby. While she was lying on the operation table, she heard God’s voice warning her and she ran away from that table never to come back. Fred Hammond has touched millions of lives and yet he only discovered this recently.
There are many in our own country that were recommended for abortion but are alive today. There are many more who were born with disabilities and ailments that according to pro-abortion logic should be aborted if detected before birth. They too don’t have a right to live. You cannot have a right to live by accident or default just because Malawi lacks machines to detect your disability and recommend you for abortion. Right to life is not subject to such contingencies. You either have it or you don’t.
The bottom line is that we all don’t have a right to live. I mean, is there ever a case in which the woman has no right to abort? This question is going to the abortion crowd. The consistent answer according to abortion advocates is that a woman has an absolute right to abort anytime her ‘health’ is threatened. By health we mean, financial, mental, emotional, social, physical, academic, vocational etc.
There is no excuse for abortion that cannot fit into this. So, we all could have been aborted. We had no right to live if not for our mother’s wishes. Therefore, we have no right to live even now.
Let the killings begin! Let me know if you don’t think pro-abortion logic leads to that.
- The author is President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s first born son but has written the article in his personal capacity
For us Christians; let us go back and reflect the circumstances in which our Lord Jesus Christ came into human form on Earth. We will surely realise that certain things happen beyond human comprehension; but they happen with a purpose. I know the Pastor has not touched this directly because of the dignity of his position. Even not yet born, what a woman carries within the nine months or so, remains a life.
Well, so many good examples! The issue is bigger than the outcomes cited in your piece. For starters, in all your examples, you seem to point to a woman having a choice. Each woman impregnated by rape had a clear choice; to abort not or not. In your examples they chose not to. That is partly the pro-choice argument. Women want to choose and that is all. Although not reported I would not be surprised more married or christian single women abort than secular single women do. The reason being, the shame of having an extra-marital child while being a… Read more »
Going by the author’s thinking line, it means Men have the right to sire Children (better termed as offsprings)even with Dogs and Goats.
Apo mwanenako momveka bwino ngakhale ziki mikuluwiko. Abortion sikufunika popanda zifukwa zinene. Zopereka chiopsezo kwa amai kapena lwa mwana. Koma mongonena kwandithe ndithe ngati muja ananerapo Bingu za ma gay kuti Chikhalidwe ndi mpingo wake sizivomereza zoterezo. Komanso mumanga ma Ophanage yoti ana amene sakufunidwawo azakaperekedwa kumeneko poti tati ali ndi ufulu wokhala ndi moyo asatayidwe. Adzisunga mimbazo akabereka adzikapereka kumeneko
I struggle to understand the arguments of the pro-abortinists.If rape is a premise for allowing abortion someone has to help me understand the logic.Rape is a crime, pipo commit crimes for a number of reasons.I don’t find reasoning and a connection in allowing abortion as a remedy to rape.Allowing abortion can never be a deterrent to rape.Why are we not advocating castrating men of their members for raping?Why are we not investing more in issues of mental health to enlighten men of the ills of raping.? Why are we inclined so much to killing? Kupha ma unborn babies sikukhala kosiyanatu… Read more »
Those who are advocating for abortion law in Malawi hear this: do you know that abortion is sin because it leads to the killing of an innocent soul? I understand there are exceptional cases warranting abortion according to health experts and regulations such that those who may fall victim can go ahead to seek abortion under current regulations. However, i am deeply shocked and disturbed with the manner how certain ‘estranged’ civil society are drumming up support for legalisation of free for all abortion in Malawi. My first question is that to whose interest are they advocating that satanic agenda?… Read more »
trouble with religion is that it is nearly always bias on consequentialism, (sic). Society needs to deal with reality of life’s consequences. How many times have the denials of human rights by a thief that torments someone in their own home; plunders their hard earned valuables only to remain on police wanted list, (at large!). And when the post traumatic stress becomes too much and the homesteader commit suicide; we all point the finger of blame at him for taking own life. Shouldn’t we be factoring in the trauma and consequence of a life catastrophically damaged and changed by the… Read more »
This is very touching. I will not comment on whether still born babies have rights of what so ever kind. However the author has not said anything about many many children living in poverty or died in childhood just because the mother failed to care for them due to lack of care being without a father. He has not also said about many many mothers who have died because of the conditions induced by still born babies. These mothers leave behind husbands and children who lack motherly care and sometimes when the husband remarries these children suffer in the hands… Read more »
As a man you have no right to even be discussing this issue. it is the preserve of a woman. Yes a woman who has been raped absolutely has the right to terminate a pregnancy because she may not be in a state of mind to handle it. it is unfortunate that the child is innocent however not everything in this world is black and white.
The list of those who turned out okay after such difficult backgrounds is long as is the list of those who did not turn out okay, only the latter is far much longer. But this is besides the point. In fact way off the mark. Legalizing abortion is about recognizing that people will abort nonetheless and that we should make sure that these abortions happen in a relatively safer environment. It is not about sanctioning murder.