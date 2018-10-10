FISD Challenge Cup regional finals on this Saturday

Regional finals of the prestigious FISD Challenge Cup in the north will take place this Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium between Mchengautuba United and SIMSO Premier League leaders Chitipa United.

Chitipa United eliminated Ekwendeni Hammers in the semi finals through a single goal that was scored by dread rocked mid field maestro Emmanuel Muyira while Mchangautuba United beat Manyamula United by 4 goals to 2.

Coach for Chitipa United, Robert Mziza, told Nyasa Times that although the journey in the cup has been so tough they will prepare thoroughly to beat whichever team meets them in the regional finals.

Mchengautuba United General Secretary, Amon Nyasulu, is on record declaring that the regional trophy will go Mchengautuba come rain or sunshine.

Both Chitipa United and Mchengautuba United reached the national phase of the Carlsberg Cup but lost miserably.

The winner of the regional finals will pocket 1 million Kwacha and will qualify for the national phase to join super league sides.

Earlier on the same day from 11 am; Ipota Shooting Stars of Karonga will meet Katoto United from the city of Mzuzu in the inter-district finals of the same FISD Challenge Cup and the winner will also go away with 1 million Kwacha besides qualifying for the national phase.

