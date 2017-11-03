FISD Quarter-finals: FAM appeals for discipline at matches

The country’s football mother body Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has urged the soccer fraternity to embrace discipline during the football matches.

FAM’s Acting Competitions and Media Officer, Casper Jangale, made the appeal ahead of the FISD Challenge Cup quarter-final matches to be played over the week-end in the capital city Lilongwe, Dedza and Nchalo in Chikhwawa.

“We are urging team officials and supporters to keep discipline and observe law and order. If one team wins they should rejoice peacefully and if it loses they should accept defeat and walk home peacefully,” urged Jangale.

Recently, Malawi’s longest serving footballer and Nyasa Big Bullets player, Fisher Kondowe, also appealed to fellow footballers for discipline in the field of soccer.

According to FISD Cup quarter-final fixture released by FAM, on Saturday, Kamuzu Barracks will host Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium while Masters Security will play against Dedza Soccer Saints at Dedza Stadium.

On Sunday, Blue Eagles will host Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium and Umodzi FC will be hosting Moyale Barracks at Kalulu Stadium.

In a related development, Blue Eagles has written FAM and Cup sponsors FISD Limited Company against using Civo Stadium as their home ground.

According to the letter dated October 31st, signed by Blue Eagles General Secretary Ulemu Kaluwa, the team felt robed of the chance to play at their home ground which is Nankhaka Stadium.

“We feel disadvantaged when we are always robbed the chance to play at our backyard in Area 30. As a club founded on the basis of the law and order, we acknowledge the existing rules that allow authorities to change venues but it should not be Blues Eagles all the time,” reads part of the letter.

The letter further reads, “This time around, we prayerfully ask you and the sponsor to respect the outcome of the draws and give us the deserved chance to play at home. Otherwise draws are no longer relevant to the games.”

But Jangale said, “According to rules and regulations of the 2018 FISD Challenge Cup, the organizing committee has the mandate to arrange venues for the quarter-final matches not the teams.”

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) are the sponsors of the MK50 million- FISD- Challenge Cup.

