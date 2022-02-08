Flames budding star clinches deal with Jordanian club

Jordanian football club Al-Hussein Irbid SC have offered Civo United defender Lawrence a one-year contract.

Chaziya’s deal follows his exploits at Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon as the Flames made history after finishing in the knockout stages for the first time.

Civo United team manager Gabriel Chirwa confirmed that the Jordanian club had offered him a good contract.

“It’s a good contract, but details about the deal will follow as we are still discussion the nitty-gritty of his contract. What is important is that as a club we are happy with our player’s contract. We will come up with a statement very soon to explain about the deal.

Chirwa said the deal was offed on February 5, but he has been given 21 days to join the team.

Chaziya was one of the Flames news players called up by Football Association of Malawi newly appointed technical director Mario Marina Marinica for the Afcon squad.

He did not disappoint as he managed to fill in the shoes of captain Limbani Mzva who was injured in the first half against Guinea in the Group B opening match.

A Football Association of Malawi official decline to comment saying they are yet to be officially informed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!