Flames ready to burn Cranes in Kampala

Malawi Snational football team Captain John ‘CJ’ Banda has assured Malawians nothing but victory as the Flames take on the Cranes of Uganda Sunday in a 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers Group B match.

Banda said as much as their opponents are also a good side, Flames players are fully prepared for the match and not scared.

“As a team we are fully prepared for this game. We know how good Uganda is but we are not scared. We are here to compete and by the end of the day tomorrow we will have something in our pocket. So, as players we are really ready and focused for this game” he is quoted by Malawi FA website.

“We know that we are playing away from home and we know that Kampala people will pack the stadium, but we are fully prepared for the atmosphere and nothing will make us to be afraid,” he said.

On his part, Malawi coach Meck Mwase is also confident his boys can deliver good result.

“Malawi we are ready for the game on Sunday and we are waiting for those 90 minutes,” he said.

He further admitted that Uganda are a very good side but praised his youthful squad which he said is capable of getting a result against any opponent.

The last time the two sides met was during a friendly match that ended in a goalless draw.

“This is a different game all together. This is a qualifier and we have come here to collect maximum points but if we draw again it will be good for us,” Mwase said.

Flames are top of Group B following their 1-0 narrow victory over South Sudan at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday.

This follows a goalless draw between the other group members Uganda and Burkina Faso at Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou on Wednesday evening.

The Flames lead the group with three points while Burkina Faso is second with a point just like the third placed Uganda while South Sudan anchor the table.

