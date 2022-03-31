Flames star Muyaba attracts England clubs

South Africa-based Malawi National Football Team mercurial striker Khuda Muyaba has attracted interest, including from England clubs, according to his manager Igeola Hassan Nojeem.

KickOff.com quoted the player’s manager as having said he has concrete offers for the burly striker who ply his trade at South Africa second tier league club Polokwane Stars.

The former Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers player leads the chart with 13 league goals.

“Muyaba, who joined Polokwane City at the beginning of the current campaign has been in devastating form in the second division. While also impressing for the Malawian National Team during this year’s Afcon tournament held in Cameron.

“The 28-year-old midfielder’s scintillating form has drawn attention from both DStv Premiership teams alongside reported interest in Dubai.

“There was interest from England, but because of Malawi’s world rankings, it prohibited the player’s chance of a move,” reads the report in part.

The Polokwane City offer came quickly after that and we had no other options at that time.

“We have engaged his team about the possibility of allowing him to move at the end of the season,” Nojeem tells KickOff.

“There have been enquiries from other teams in the DStv Premiership but nothing formal has been tabled yet.

“Polokwane has been good to him and treated him well since he arrived in South Africa.

“He is still under contract with Polokwane City and so we are warmly engaging the club about a possible move at the end of the season.

