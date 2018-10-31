FOMO pleads with government to support charity funded school, other programmes

Friends of Mulanje Orphan (FOMO) Care Centre has asked the Malawi government to consider starting to provide financial, material or infrastructure support to schools that are run by Charitable organisations particularly those that look after orphaned children in the country.

The plea comes on the hills of a number of concerns in the education sector raised by Karonga Catholic Bishop Bishop Matthews Mtumbuka, recently.

Mtumbuka, who is also an educationalist, accused the Ministry of Education and Malawi government in general for doing little in providing assistance to Church run schools in the country.

According to James Yobo an Administrator and Accountant at FOMO, Charitable organisations in Malawi faces alot of challenges due to lack of funding.

“Charitable organisations provide free education to orphans for the good of the nation and the children themselves. Us as FOMO and many other charitable organisations we also do the same but we struggle financially. We only rely on well wishers to donate to us to enable us run our affairs but funding is a very huge challenge and concern” said Yobu.

He therefore pleaded with the government to provide charity schools with assistance just like it does with Christian funded school.

FOMO Secondary School Headmaster Levi Butao concurred witoncern with the challenges charity schools are facing.

“The Malawi government seriously need to change some of its policies. We need policies that will help and encourage charitable organisation and in the end be beneficial to the vulnerable” said Butao.

Meanwhile, indirect student beneficiaries of FOMO are allowed to pulsue there education at FOMO Secondary School but at a very reasonable small fee.

The money carters for basic needs such as food, settling bills, as well as paying for teachers salaries according to Yobu.

Before constructing its own Secondary School with funding from well wishers, FOMO used to pay school fees and provide basic needs to orphaned and vulnerable children in various Private and Government school.

On the way forward, Yobu has asked all Malawians to wake up come out and start supporting reputable charitable organisations.

“As Malawians we don’t support each other and as per the saying goes ‘charity begins at home’ we need to start by ourselves”.

“I would also like to ask all Malawians to remove the negative perception that charitable organization’s especially those that also receive donations from well wishers outside Malawi are already rich and have enough” he said.

