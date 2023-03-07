Former DPP gets PS job at ministry of Homeland Security

Controversial former director of public prosecutions (DPP) Dr Steven Kayuni has been appointed as principal secretary for Home Affairs ministry responsible for legal affairs.

Ironically, Kayuni was fired after a commission of inquiry found him guilty of masterminding the arrest of the untouchable Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma.

In a message leaked to social media platforms, Kayuni displays a business card which shows he is now the principal secretary responsible for legal affairs in the ministry of Home Affairs.

However, this has not gone with some Malawians on social media platforms who feel Kayuni has been rewarded for his wrong doing.

Kayuni arranged the arrest of Chizuma which generated a lot of condemnation from all quarters of Malawi and the diplomatic corp, including the US Embassy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!