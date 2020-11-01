Former staff take over  Zodiak airwaves in 15 commemoration of broadcasting

Former employees of Zodiak took over the airwaves and other key departments of the media house as part of the commemoration of 15 years since the station hit the airwaves.

Tiyamike Phiri, who read the first news bulletin on Zodiak radio in 2005 was back on air this morning reading the morning bulletin.

The bulletin’s editor in 2005 was Wisdom Chimgwede who was back in the studio to arrange and edit Sunday’s news bulletin.

Both Tiyamike and Wisdom left the station.

Others who were called to part of the anniversary included producers.

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said Zodiak has been a reliable source of information since its inception 15 years ago.

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the sation has strengthened democracy in the country.

Founding member of the station Gospel Kazako said he founded the station to give people equal voice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares