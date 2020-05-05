Fredokiss at ease with ‘Da Da Da’: Denies feud with Phyzix

Ghetto Gutter Entertainment CEO, Fredokiss on Monday, 4th May released a critically acclaimed hit “Da Da Da” which has attracted an avalanche of comments on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Fredokiss said “Da Da Da” is about being at ease in the face of rebuke, disrespect and hatred.

“DADADA” is an easy Game we used to play as kids. The idea is that I am not dwelling on negativity but focus on love and other important things,” he explained.

Quizzed if “Da Da Da” is a diss song aiming at Phyzix and Martse, Fredokiss responded, “It is not. I don’t do such music. I used to do that when I was young and immature. This level of maturity and experience sees life differently. These two are my brothers. I love them both.”

“Da Da Da” is currently only on Fredokiss YouTube Channel.

“It will be on other platforms later. But from now on all my releases will be through my YouTube Channel, Spotify, Dizzer, ITunes, SoundCloud, Google Play etc because these reach further to a wider audience internationally,” Fredokiss revealed.

“Da Da Da” is the first single off Fredokiss new upcoming album titled “Ghetto Angel”.

