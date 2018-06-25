Fredokiss bails out fuel attendant, offers university scholarship

The country’s top hip-hop artist, Fredokiss has brightened the future of Wellington Msowoya, a Dwangwa based fuel attendant in Nkhotakota as he now has a chance to upgrade himself after scoring 13 points in his Malawi School certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Msowoya has been awarded a sponsorship at any university of his choice through anonymous Australian well wishers after the artist also known as Ghetto King Kong posted on social media on Thursday about his failure to university admission due to quota system.

According him, Msowoya got distinctions Mathematics, Physics, Science and Technology, History, Social Studies and strong credits in Biology and English.

“Sadly he was not offered a place at any university because of quota system. He now works as a petrol attendant at Dwangwa Filling Station. I know there are a lot of challenges with university intake but what would motivate one to work hard if they know hard work won’t get them anything? I wonder how many Wellingtons we have out there,” said Fredokiss.

The message circulated very fast such that in two hours time, Fredokiss came up with a latest development saying “Well wishers from Australia emailed me saying they will sponsor him to a university of his choice. They requested to remain anonymous. A miracle within two hours, Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper”.

The artist who also owns Fredokiss scholarship program has since received praises from his fans and have asked him to be Msowoya’s mentor in choosing the college as well as the application process.

One of them, Rashid Chiizule said “that’s what selfless does. Blessed to bless others. Keep up the good work boss”.

So far, over 100 students have so far benefitted from the Ghetto King Kong’s self-funded Fredokiss Scholarship, which aims at providing education opportunities to the marginalized groups in different communities of the country.

Born Penjani Kalua, the artist has inspired many youths through his music to be productive and stand on their own, hence appointed United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Champion for Children.

Apart from being UNICEF’s Champion for Children, the artist is also New Building Society (NBS) Bank Ambassador as well as Champion in the fight against International Wildlife Crimes in partnership with UK in Malawi and the British High Commission in Malawi.

