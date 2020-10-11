Fredokiss celebrates victory with ‘Mukanene’
Multi award winning rapper and youth activist Fredokiss has on Friday released a new song “Mukanene”.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, Fredokiss described “Mukanene” as a victory song.
“Everytime David went to war, he came back with a song. The Bible calls these songs “Psalms”. Mukanene is mine,” he explained.
Mzuzu Magistrate Court recently cleared Fredokiss on electoral related offences contrary to Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA).
“Mukanene” was producted by BFB and it was recorded, mastered and mixed by Dare Devilz.
Apart from the newly released “Mukanene”, Fredokiss has this year released “DADADA” and featured on BFB’s “Kapolo”.
“I only release when I feel like doing so. I do this for fun. This is only October to talk of the year. Even if this was the last one. I am content,” he said.
“Mukanene” was premièred and is available on Fredokiss YouTube channel.
Well, that was a lesson learnt. Keep away from dirty politics. You are better off with what you are doing dude!
Fredokiss saapanga zautchisi