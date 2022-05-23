Fredrick Billy Malata requests ACB to investigate Redson Munlo and Mbadwa Zokhuzidwa on source of funding

Concerned citizen Fredrick Billy Malata has written the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), requesting the graft busting body to investigate the source of funds, which Redson Munlo and his Mbadwa zokhuzidwa are using to organize the anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations and vigils.

Malata refers to a video clip, which is circulating on social media, in which Munlo is purported to have told those holding the vigils at Kamuzu Mausoleum at City Centre that he splashed money to his fellow organizers in millions of kwachas to mobilize people to participate in the ongoing vigils.

“Munlo has been consistently telling the media through the press conferences prior to the vigils that there is no one funding to the course, but members of the group are contributing, adding that some of the funds are coming from his personal businesses. Therefore, I would like your office to investigate his businesses and how much the members of the group contributed to organize demonstrations and feed over 1, 000 people for seven days at the vigils,” reads the letter to ACB.

Malata, who contested as a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for Phwetekere Ward in Lilongwe in the 2019 tripartite elections, says ACB’s investigation into this matter will help to clear the mist surrounding the alleged money and the reputation of Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!