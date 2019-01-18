Friends of John Chilembwe hail Mutharika for support

Chairman of Friends of John Chilembwe Joseph Mwanamvekha has commended President Peter Mutharika for the continued support he has been rendering to the grouping.

Mutharika, who this year donated K2 million to the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Church, has also been instrumental in seeing that the Mbombwe, where the PIM church is situated has a tarmac road as well as the Aida Chilembwe Conference and Skills Development Centre.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mwananmvekha said the grouping is open to all people of goodwill who want to see Chilembwe’s legacy grow.

He said: “As chairman of Friends of John Chilembwe we are highly indebted to the president for his support. When we asked him for a tarmac road, it was constructed from Mainala all the way to PIM. Now movement of goods and people is very easy. Not only that we now have Aida Chilembwe Technical College and our girls and boys are gaining important skills in various trades. As chairman of this grouping I want to ask all Malawians who want to see Chilembwe’s legacy grow, joining us.”

Mwanamvekha, who is also Minister of Agriculture, said it was pleasing that rains had started well this year and that God has continued to favour Malawi every rainy season.

The minister then called on the clergy in the country to continue to praying to God for the good rains.

Mwanamvekha, however bemoaned the outbreak of army worms in some areas of the country.

He called on Malawians to report any occurrence on time.

President of the Providence Industrial Mission, Reverend Mitambo also hailed Mutharika for his support saying he has transformed the area.

Mitambo also requested the President to help in the maintenace of some structures at the Mission.

“Every time we ask for your support you have always assisted us. You are indeed Adadi,” said Mitambo.

Mitambo in his homily asked Malawians to always rely on Jesus Christ.

“This world is full of people who are deceitful. They smile at you whilst they are plotting your downfall. Beware and always rely on God and his son Jesus because he never lets down,” he advised.

Apart from Mutharika who doinated K2 million to the grouping, others who also made contributions included Minister of Information Henry Mussa who donated K500 000,Joseph Mwanamvekha K500 000, Peter Mukhito K500 000, Justin Saii K200 000, Kalekeni Kaphale K200 000, James Chuma K200 000, Dr. Andy Kalinde K100 000, Leston Mulli two bags of maize, two bags of rice and two bags of beans and Mactimes Malowa K100 000.

