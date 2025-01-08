From School Dropout to MUST University: How Bushiri Changed Mayamiko Paul’s Life

Mayamiko Paul’s journey from a small village in Mchinji to becoming a second-year student at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) is a story of determination, faith, and an act of kindness that changed his life forever.

In 2018, Mayamiko was just another student struggling to stay in school. Enrolled at Mchinji Secondary School, he faced the constant threat of being sent home due to unpaid school fees. His family relied on a small piece of leased farmland, earning only K50,000 per term—an amount that couldn’t cover his educational needs.

“There were nights when I cried myself to sleep,” Mayamiko recalls, his voice tinged with emotion. “I wanted to learn, to dream, but my family’s situation made it feel impossible. My mother did her best, but the weight was too much for her to bear.”

Fate took an extraordinary turn when Mayamiko’s plight was highlighted in the media. His story reached the ears of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, a renowned philanthropist with a heart for education. Without hesitation, Bushiri stepped in, offering to pay not just Mayamiko’s fees but also supporting 14 other struggling students at Mchinji Secondary School.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Mayamiko says, his face lighting up as he recounts the moment. “Prophet Bushiri didn’t just stop at school fees. He gave us new uniforms, school bags, learning materials, and even pocket money. It was as if God Himself had answered our prayers.”

The day Bushiri’s team arrived at the school remains one of the most emotional days of Mayamiko’s life.

“My mother cried when she heard the news. She looked at me and said, ‘This is God’s work.’ For the first time, I felt the burden of our struggles lift,” he says, his voice steady with gratitude.

Fast forward to today, and Mayamiko is thriving as a university student at MUST, pursuing a degree in engineering—a dream he once thought impossible.

“When I shared the news with Prophet Bushiri that I had been selected for MUST, he was overjoyed. He gifted me a laptop and promised to continue supporting me. He said, ‘Your success is my motivation,’” Mayamiko recounts with a beaming smile.

For Mayamiko, Bushiri is more than a benefactor. He is a mentor and a source of inspiration.

“His generosity taught me the true meaning of leadership and humanity. He gave me the tools to succeed, and now it’s my turn to give back,” Mayamiko says.

He dreams of one day establishing a scholarship fund to help students like himself.

“There are so many young people with dreams like mine who just need a little help. If we all follow the example set by Prophet Bushiri, we can change the world,” he says passionately.

To Prophet Bushiri, Mayamiko offers heartfelt thanks.

“You have been a father to me, a beacon of hope. You’ve shown me that when we help others, we create a ripple effect that transforms entire communities. May God bless you abundantly.”

Mayamiko Paul’s story is a testament to the transformative power of kindness. From the dusty classrooms of Mchinji to the modern lecture halls of MUST, his journey is proof that with support and determination, dreams can come true.

