Fruits of Chakwera’s China trip: Huawei Technologies courted to scale up digitalization in Malawi  

Malawi State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says Malawi stand to benefit from Huawei Technologies companies.

He was speaking in Beijing, China yesterday during an interface with company officials only few hours after holding talks with President Xi Jinping.

Chakwera said the meeting was very important and key in the building of digital infrastructure in Malawi.

In an interaction with Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei Technologies, he committed to continued investments in Malawi to help Malawi attain smart country status.

“Huawei Technologies has been a valuable partner in building the digital capacity of Malawi across overlapping sectors via groundbreaking innovations in e-Government, e-Health and e-Learning among others,” he said.

Chakwera said among notable contributions to economy was the construction and continued technical support of the Malawi National Data Centre.

“The firm has also been instrumental in the implementation of the Malawi National Fibre Backbone Project that is facilitating creation of a digital economy, a digital society, and a digital government in line with the aspirations of the MW2063 and the policies of our National ICT Masterplan,” he said.

The President said he was proud to have inaugurated Malawi’s first State-of-the-Art National Data Centre in the city of Blantyre on 21st July, 2022, thanks to the successful execution of the Fibre Backbone Project by Huawei which helped to position Malawi on the global digitalisation map.

“My administration is also keen on collaborating with Huawei in the following specific areas of Smart Village Initiative for rural communities – The company is implementing similar projects elsewhere in Africa, establishment of technical training centers for ICT to help us upskill our youth in digital skills, including AI and cybersecurity, Smart agriculture solutions to support our large-scale farm initiatives,” said Chakwera

The President also asserted his administration’s unwavering commitment to the minigrid project as Malawi seeks to expand electricity access across country saying he would persist in exploring financing opportunities that identify numerous eligible areas across the country.

Huawei Technologies Managing Director for Malawi, Gomez Gu, said his company was geared to support Malawi in digitalisation, power through micro grids solutions especially for rural areas and computing.

