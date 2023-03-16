Fuel shortage looms in Malawi

March 16, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Officials from National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) are hinting of a possible fuel shortage in the country.

CEO Miklas Reuben
Nocma acting CEO Miklas Reuben told a parliamentary committee on Thursday that the country is remaining with diesel enough for 14 days only.
However, Reuben refused to disclose the amount of petrol remaining, saying doing so could panic.
He said the issue of forex still remains a huge challenge in importation of products.
However, he said with the help of the banks, Nocma will be able to bring in more fuel in the country.

