Gaba, Chester make it full house for Malawi team against Botswana

All the six foreign-based players are now part of the traveling squad as South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates, who joined the Flames squad on Wednesday at OR Tambo International Airport enroute to Gaborone, Botswana for Saturday’s 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Other others are Yamikani Chester (North Carolina FC, USA); John Banda (Ferraviaro de Nampula, Mozambique); Gerald Phiri (Baroka FC, South Africa); Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, South Africa) and Robin Ngalande (Zira FK, Azerbaijan).

The return match of the all Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) duel is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

CAF’s 26 top-ranked teams have been excluded from this preliminary round and there are 28 teams for this first round with 14 higher ranked teams playing the first legs away to their lower ranked opponents.

The full pairings for Cosafa teams are as follows: Ethiopia vs Lesotho; Somalia vs Zimbabwe; Eritrea vs Namibia; Djibouti vs Eswatini; Gambia vs Angola; Mauritius vs Mozambique and Seychelles vs Rwanda.

The other fixtures are South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea; Chad vs Sudan; Liberia vs Sierra Leone; Sao Tome & Principe vs Guinea-Bissau; Comoros vs Togo while surprise package at the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania date Burundi in an East African derby.

The 14 winners will then join the 26 Nations to be divided into 10 groups of four teams each and at the end of the group stage, the 10 group winners will be paired, based on ranking, to compete in a two-legged play-off round.

During this group stage, the 5 higher ranked teams will play the first legs away. Five winners from the group’s will represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar in 2022.

Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco represented the continent at the last event in Russia.

According to CAFonline.com, Africa was hoping the proposal to expand the 2022 World Cup comes to pass so as give the continent more places in the global event but the idea wasn’t adopted for the next World so the number participants stay at 32 nations with Africa to have the usual 5 representatives.

The following is the Flames full squad.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Brighton Munthali — Silver Strikers

2. Ernest Kakhobwe — Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

1. Charles Petro — Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Stanley Sanudi — Be Forward Wanderers

3. Peter Cholopi — Be Forward Wanderers

4. Dennis Chembezi — Be Forward Wanderers

5. Precious Sambani — Nyasa Big Bullets

6. Gomezgani Chirwa — Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

1. Chimwemwe Idana — Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Chikoti Chirwa — Kamuzu Barracks

3. Peter Banda — Nyasa Big Bullets

4. Micium Mhone — Blue Eagles

5. Yamikani Chester — North Carolina FC

6. John Banda — Ferraviaro de Nampula

7. Gerald Phiri — Baroka FC

8. Chimango Kaira — Nyasa Big Bullets

STRIKERS

1. Hassan Kajoke — Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Gabadinho Mhango — Orlando Pirates

3. Richard Mbulu — Baroka FC

4. Robin Ngalande — Zira FK

